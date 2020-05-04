Morocco’s COVID-19 Case Count Reaches 5,000, Recoveries 1,565

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 5,000 as of 10 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

The ministry also announced 127 new recoveries and three new deaths. The total number of recoveries currently stands at 1,565, while the death toll reached 177.

In recent days, the number of new recoveries has regularly exceeded the number of new detected cases, decreasing the number of active COVID-19 cases.

The trend has also led to a continuous increase in Morocco’s recovery rate, currently 89.8%. Because Morocco requires each patient to receive two negative tests before counting them as recovered, the recovery rate appeared worse than it was in the earlier days of the outbreak. The global recovery rate is 82%.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country, with 1,306 COVID-19 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (1,075 cases), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (710), Fez-Meknes (642), Draa-Tafilalet (548), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (364).

The Oriental region (175 cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (84), Souss-Massa (51), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (39) continue to show a low number of daily new cases. Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two) have not recorded any new COVID-19 cases since early April.

Since February, Moroccan health authorities have performed a total of 44,076 tests on suspected COVID-19 cases, including 39,076 that came back negative.