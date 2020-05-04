264 Stranded Belgians Return Home From Morocco

Belgian FM Philippe Goffin shared remarks to express satisfaction with Morocco’s authorities in assisting his stranded compatriots.

Rabat – Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin announced last week that 264 stranded compatriots in Morocco were able to go back home on May 1.

Another airplane was set to repatriated stranded tourists from Casablanca to Belgium on May 2, while three more will fly with a new batch of stranded Belgian tourists this week, Brussels Times reported.

Goffin explained that special buses transported tourists in other parts of the country to Casablanca as all other airports are closed due to COVID-19.

Morocco suspended all international flights in mid-March before entering a nationwide lockdown on March 20.

Approximately 3,400 Belgians contacted the Belgian embassy in Rabat for assistance to go home.

Goffin explained the repatriation process was for people who have evidence of humanitarian, medical, or social needs, the Brussels Times said.

The minister of foreign affairs in Belgium said 1,500 provided the required evidence.

Morocco also helped Belgium to repatriate approximately 1,200 Belgians in March.

Goffin has been renewing his country’s appreciation and thanks to Morocco for its “excellent level of coordination” and “positive dialogue” to organize repatriation flights.

A score of countries have thanked Morocco’s positive response and collaboration, including the UK, the US, and the Netherlands.