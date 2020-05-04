Moroccan Lawyers Abroad to Give Expats Free Legal Advice

The move is an act of solidarity with Moroccans residing abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – The Ministry Delegate for Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that all Moroccan citizens residing abroad have access to lawyers who will provide them with any necessary legal assistance.

The initiative is a joint effort between the ministry and the Association of the Network of Moroccan Lawyers of Moroccan Origin Practicing Abroad.

The effort aims “to support the initiative undertaken by the network of Moroccan lawyers of Moroccan origin practicing abroad aimed at assisting Moroccan expatriates and offering them free legal advice, especially during this period of the spread of COVID-19,” the ministry said in a press release.

The list of lawyers available for Moroccans abroad is accessible via www.marocainsdumonde.gov.ma.

The act of solidarity, according to the press release, serves to protect the rights and interests of Moroccans living abroad (MREs) and offer them any legal information they may require.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to mobilize Moroccan professionals and civil society actors residing abroad for the benefit of their fellow MREs, the press release added.

The foreign ministry welcomed “the collective mobilization of all Moroccans living abroad and the solidarity they have shown towards their country, their Moroccan sisters and brothers and all citizens in general, through the many distinguished and honorable initiatives they have undertaken in their host countries.”

The ministry vowed on April 12 to increase efforts to assist Moroccan tourists and expatriates around the world amid the COVID-19 crisis, deploying its personnel, missions, and consular centers in service of the aim.

The ministry said it is especially committed to helping low-income families of MREs and ensuring proper Islamic burial services of deceased Moroccans.

In addition, Morocco’s exchange office is working to provide all Moroccans stranded abroad with an exceptional tourist endowment.

Approximately 22,000 Moroccan tourists are currently stranded abroad. Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita affirmed last month the country is working on plans to repatriate them but said the repatriation process requires rigorous preparation to preserve public health.