Morocco Reports 150 COVID-19 Cases, 215 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 150 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,053 as of 4 p.m. on May 4.

The ministry also recorded new 215 recoveries. The total number of recovered patients reached 1,653.

The director of epidemiology at the ministry, Mohamed El Lyoubi, also confirmed five additional deaths. The country’s death toll reached 179.

Morocco’s coronavirus fatality rate stands at 3.5%, while recovery rate is now 32.7%.

Today marks the highest number of recoveries since the March 2 outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco.

The number of suspected cases that tested negative for COVID-19 stands at 40,249.

El Lyoubi said laboratories detected the majority of new cases in the regions of Casablanca-Settat, Fez-Meknes, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

The health official explained that 8,221 people who came into contact with confirmed patients are still in quarantine to determine their health status.

Morocco entered a lockdown on March 20 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the virus. The lockdown period is scheduled to come to an end on May 20, but it remains to be seen whether the government will decide to extend the quarantine.