Morocco Confirms 100 New COVID-19 Cases, 146 Recoveries

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 100 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,153 as of 10 a.m. on May 5.

The ministry also confirmed 146 recoveries. Total recoveries stand at 1,799.

One COVID-19 patient in Morocco has died since May 4, bringing the country’s death toll to 180.

The ministry reported that 42,684 suspected cases of COVID-19 tested negative for the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

The ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat (1,326) and Marrakech-Safi regions (1,090).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region ( 740 cases), Fez-Meknes (664), and Draa-Tafilalet (549) regions also have high case figures, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (427) and Oriental regions (175).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 85 cases, Souss-Massa 52, and Guelmim-Oued Noun 39. The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (2) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

The ministry announced on May 4 that 8,000 people are in quarantine waiting for test results to determine whether they are infected with the virus.

On April 30, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb commented on the effectiveness of Morocco’s measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, particularly the state of emergency and its extension until May 20.

The minister said Morocco will follow a rigorous strategy to lift the nationwide lockdown when the average number of people infected by a single carrier declines for a full two weeks.