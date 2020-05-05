Morocco’s Ministry of Education Condemns Hoax Statement on ‘Blank Year’

Anonymous individuals also created a fake Facebook account for the Minister of Education to share false statements and comments.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education has categorically denied rumors it released a statement announcing a “blank year” for all students apart from two education levels.

The ministry described the information circulating online as fake news, affirming there will be no blank year. A “blank year” means the ministry would not count the 2019-2020 academic year.

The ministry’s statement emphasized that all news regarding exams or various operations relating to the end of the current school year will be announced through the ministry’s official communication channels. The education ministry also warned that it will take necessary legal actions against people spreading fake news.

Minister of Education and Spokesperson of the Government Said Amzazi has been urging Moroccans not to believe fake news and to verify any information related to education by referring to official information channels.

Amzazi also warned that anonymous people created a fake profile of him on Facebook.

“Someone used a false account bearing my name on ‘Facebook’ in order to post comments that were unfounded,” Amzazi wrote on his official Facebook page on May 1.

The latest education hox is not the first of its kind. In March, another fake statement attributed to the ministry also claimed Morocco declared the ongoing academic year a “blank year.”

Fake news has notably increased during the coronavirus crisis in Morocco, leading security services to launch a campaign to crack down on rumors.

Morocco suspended all public and private schools at all levels in the country, starting March 16, as part of a nationwide campaign to prevent the spread ofCOVID-19.

The ministry launched distance learning initiatives to adapt to the new circumstances, broadcasting lectures and classes for Moroccan students via television, radio, and special websites. Students were on holiday last week, but remote education started again yesterday on March 4.