Morocco’s COVID-19 Recoveries Climb to 1,838, Total Cases Reach 5,219

Rabat – The number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues to climb in Morocco, where 185 people have recovered from the novel virus in the past 24 hours. Since May 2, recovered patients have increased by well over 150 each day, reaching a high of 215 new recoveries on May 4.

During a 4 p.m. press conference today, May 5, the Ministry of Health announced 66 new cases, 39 new recoveries, and one new death, in addition to the figures released this morning.

Morocco has confirmed 5,219 total cases of COVID-19, 1,838 recoveries, and 181 deaths to date.

Moroccan health authorities continue to ramp up their COVID-19 testing capacity. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed a total of 4,268 COVID-19 tests, the highest number of tests in one day, including 4,102 that came back negative.

Since February, health authorities have performed 49,570 tests for COVID-19, of which 44,351 yielded negative results.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains the most effective method to detect new coronavirus cases. In the past 24 hours, 136 people, or 82% of new cases, tested positive for the virus during their monitoring period.

Over 9,300 people are currently under daily monitoring.

The method has also allowed for the early detection of COVID-19 patients, decreasing the share of patients who were in critical condition at the time of detection to 3% and increasing the rate of patients who suffered from mild or no symptoms to 84%.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and Casablanca-Settat regions host the majority of today’s new COVID-19 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

By total case count, Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country, with 1,362 cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (1,091 cases), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (740), Fez-Meknes (665), and Draa-Tafilalet (551).