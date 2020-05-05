Morocco’s Port Activity Increases by 6.3% in First Four Months of 2020

Activity in Moroccan ports continues regularly despite the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a series of measures implemented to ensure the safety of workers.

Rabat – Moroccan seaports have recorded an imports and exports volume of 31.1 million tons between the start of 2020 and the end of April, the National Port Agency (ANP) announced.

The number represents a 6.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019, when the volume reached 29.2 million tons.

Moroccan imports amounted to 20 million tons, marking a yearly increase of 5.2%, while exports amounted to 11.1 million tons, increasing by 7.4% in one year.

The four first months of 2020 were marked by an unprecedented import volume of grains. According to ANP, Morocco imported 3.4 million tons of grains and cereals, approximately 36% more than during the same period in 2019. Coal imports have also recorded a yearly increase of 5%.

Meanwhile, the volume of exported fertilizers grew by 63% and raw phosphate exports increased by 6%.

The Jorf Lasfar port, near Casablanca, recorded the highest traffic volume in Morocco with 12.7 million tons by the end of April (a 13.1% yearly increase), followed by the Casablanca Port with 10.3 million tons (+4.9%), and the Agadir Port with 2.2 million tons (+8.6%).

The southern ports of Dakhla and Tan-Tan also recorded an increase in traffic volume, with +8.1% and +51.5% respectively.

In April alone, port activity in Morocco increased by 3.2% compared to the same month in 2019, reaching 7.7 million tons.

Cereal imports reached 1.2 million tons in April, increasing by 70%, followed by sulfur imports (579,084 tons, +37%) and ammonia (165,244 tons, +45%).

Meanwhile, exports of fertilizers increased by 72% in April to reach 1.1 million tons. Phosphate exports amounted to 857,999 tons (+6%) and clinker exports reached 135,948 tons (+45%).

Despite the increase in imports and exports volume, container traffic stood at around 445,807 TEUs and 4.3 million tons, registering a virtual stagnation.

To reach this level of activity despite the COVID-19 crisis, “the port community has shown an unprecedented commitment to ensure the transit of goods and the continuity of foreign trade,” said ANP.