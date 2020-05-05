Mastercard said it has been a world leader in the move towards contactless payments for years.

Rabat – American financial services corporation Mastercard declared that more than 70% of its clients in the Middle East and Africa are now using contactless payment methods.

Mastercard’s declaration comes as the result of a global survey the corporation conducted.

“During March, as many countries in the Middle East imposed necessary restrictions on social distancing, a significant majority of consumers turned to contactless payments for necessary purchases,” said Mastercard in a statement.

Eighty-four percent of survey participants agreed that contactless payment is a “cleaner way to pay,” with 79% saying the contactless methods were “easy to adopt.”

Nearly 64% of respondents confirmed that the pandemic has led them to use less cash, while 81% indicated a longer-term behavioral shift, saying they will continue to use contactless payment methods after the pandemic.

Mastercard conducted the study through online interviews with 17,000 consumers in 19 countries from April 10 to 12, including 1,000 from each the UAE and Saudi Arabia, representing responses for Mastercard users in the MENA region.

In Morocco, Mastercard said it will continue to work with the government to make sure that consumers purchase their groceries and other goods in clean and safe manners throughout the duration of the pandemic.

This follows Moroccan banks’ decision to raise the contactless payment limit to MAD 400 ($40).

“Social distancing is very important right now, and we commend the Moroccan government for its efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and residents,” declared Mastercard Managing Director for North West Africa, Mohamed Benomar.

Mastercard revealed a growth of 50% in contactless payments worldwide during the first quarter of 2020.

In the past few weeks, Mastercard has pledged to increase contactless payment limits in more than 50 countries across the world.