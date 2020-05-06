Morocco Reports 163 New COVID-19 Cases, 131 Recoveries

The number of cases notably increased in the six regions where the majority of cases have been reported.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today reported 163 new COVID-19 cases. With the new cases, the total number of cases reached 5,382 as of 10 a.m. on May 6.

The ministry also confirmed 131 new recoveries. The total number of recoveries in the country reached 1,969.

One COVID-19 patient in Morocco has died since May 5. The country’s death toll now stands at 182.

The ministry reported that 46,718 suspected cases of COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

The number of cases spiked due to the detection of numerous infections in six regions.

The ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat (1,405) and Marrakech-Safi regions (1,103).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 740 cases, Fez-Meknes (685) and Draa-Tafilalet (551) regions also have relatively high case figures, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (537) and Oriental regions (175).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 87 cases, Souss-Massa (52), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (41). The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (2) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

More than 9,300 people are currently under daily monitoring.

The head of the epidemiology directorate in Morocco lauded the effectiveness of the daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients.

On May 5, the health official said that between May 4 and May 5, 136 people, or 82% of new cases, tested positive for the virus during their monitoring period.