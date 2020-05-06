Morocco’s Port of Dakhla Landed 605.34 Million Tons of Fish in 2019

The figure represents an increase of 0.82% in value and 2.93% in weight compared to one year earlier.

Rabat – The port of Morocco’s southern city of Dakhla landed more than 605.34 million tons of fish in 2019, with an overall value of MAD 2.25 billion ($227 million).

In 2018, fishermen landed 587.58 million tons of fish in the port, worth over MAD 2.23 billion ($225 million).

A May 5 statement from the delegation of marine fisheries said that the volume of sardines landed last year reached a total of 200,000 tons, with transactions amounting to MAD 341 million ($34 million).

The number of fishit units last year mounted to 3,521, including 3,272 small scale fishing vessels, 150 longliners, 75 sardine boats, and 24 deep-sea fishing vessels.

Dakhla hosts one of the country’s key ports.

The Port of Dakhla contributes significantly to the process of socio-economic development of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region.

The region’s production in 2019 represents 47% of national fisheries production, amounting to 34% of the sector’s value.

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) said that the region has significant fishing potential, representing 65% of the national usable potential. The figure is made up of 80% pelagic fish and 20% demersal fish.

Several economic and infrastructure assets helped in the sector’s growth, including two ports and a third under construction, fish market , six fishing villages equipped with fish markets, a maritime qualification center, and a regional center of the National Fisheries Research Institute (INRH).

On April 28, Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture said Moroccan fishing boats have been averaging approximately 1,900 tons of fish per day since the beginning of March. The quantity is sufficient for the demand of Moroccan citizens, the ministry assured.