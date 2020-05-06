Maitre Gims, Wife Launch Solidarity Campaign to Support African Migrants

Donations have so far amounted to MAD 244,780.86 (€22,842.85) from 1,114 philanthropists.

Rabat – The renowned Congolese singer Maitre Gims and his wife DemDem have launched a solidarity campaign to support needy African migrants residing in Marrakech during this time of crisis.

Launched at the initiative of DemDem on May 1, the couple hopes to collect funds to supply 20,000 migrants with enough food for subsistence.

“20,000 migrants in Morocco need our help. So I decided to create this public kitty in order to raise funds to support them,” DemDem wrote in an introductory Instagram post.

“We are soliciting your donations to help the migrants located in Marrakech, who are struggling to ensure their food subsistence following the closure of the country,” she added.

To support his wife’s solidarity campaign, Maitre Gims posted a story on his Instagram account inviting his fans to contribute to the initiative.

In a matter of six days, the donations have amounted to MAD 244,780.86 (€22,842.85) from 1,114 philanthropists.

Residing in Marrakech with his wife and six children since 2014, Maitre Gims, now 34, converted to Islam in 2004. DemDem had also converted to Islam well before their 2005 marriage.

During last year’s Ramadan, Gims filmed himself reciting the Quran and published the clip on social media. The video made headlines, receiving cheers from fans who commended him for adhering to the Quranic readings.

As dictated by religion, Ramadan is the month of solidarity, compassion, and charitable work. Muslims around the world must embrace these principles in order to fulfill their duty with God.

The couple’s campaign comes at the intersection of a crisis and a holy month that both require human solidarity.