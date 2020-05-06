Moroccan Police Arrest 2 for Trafficking Unlicensed Medical Equipment

Police made the arrest after technical servies detected a publication on social networks promoting medicines allegedly used for abortion.

Rabat – Moroccan cyber-crime police in Tangier arrested two suspects on May 6 for their alleged involvement in the use of false documents and the trafficking of unlicensed medical and paramedical equipment.

The police opened an investigation after technical services of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) detected a post on Facebook that promoted medicines allegedly used to induce abortions.

Abortion in Morocco is illegal in accordance with Articles 449 and 458 of the Moroccan penal code. The laws allow abortion only during exceptional cases where the mother’s health is endangered.

#حالة_الطوارئ_الصحية: توقيف شخصين بمدينة طنجة، أحدهما ينتحل صفة طبيب أخصائي في أمراض النساء والتوليد، كانا يعرضان معدات طبية وأدوية للبيع في تطبيقات التواصل الاجتماعي. pic.twitter.com/a3Pw3f0S3m — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) May 6, 2020

The investigation enabled police to arrest one of the suspects in Tangier, in possession of 35 medicines intended for sale, in addition to a commercial vehicle and a large sum of money believed to come from the illegal activities.

Research and investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect, who is the main supplier, who pretended to be an obstetrician-gynecologist. During the arrest, police seized 171 pieces of equipment used for medical purposes, boxes of medicines for women, falsified appointment documents and prescriptions, records of bank transfers from potential victims in several cities, and false certificates of exceptional mobility.

Police also seized a computer and a printer used in the falsification of documents, in addition to a shotgun without a license and a sum of MAD 16,000 ($160), the DGSN said.