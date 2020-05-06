Moroccan Foundation Donates 1 Million Medical Masks to Hospital Staff

The Ministry of Health will be in charge of distributing the masks among 50 hospitals.

Rabat – Private investment fund Al Mada’s social solidarity foundation announced a decision to offer one million FFP2 masks to healthcare workers engaged in the nationwide campaign to combat COVID-19.

The foundation began distributing the masks to the health ministry on May 5, for further distribution to Moroccan hospitals.

The masks have a minimum of 94% filtration and maximum of 8% leakage to the inside, according to Medical Expo E-mag.

The ministry will be responsible for distributing the masks to 50 hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients. The Al Mada Foundation said the masks will be distributed depending on the specific needs of each region.

A statement from the foundation recalled that the FFP2 mask is recommended for hospital or sanitary use and helps ensure the protection of nursing staff who are in direct contact with infected patients.

“This action demonstrates the solidarity and benevolence of the Al Mada Foundation towards the hospital staff who devote themselves daily to treating patients infected with COVID-19,” the statement said.

The foundation said that it aims to contribute to ongoing collective efforts and national solidarity against the pandemic.

Morocco’s government and its people have been recognizing the efforts and selflessness of the thousands of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff who are sparing no efforts to combat the pandemic.

Morocco reported 5,408 COVID-19 cases, including 2,017 recoveries and 183 deaths, as of May 6.

The country made the wearing of protective masks in public mandatory since April 7, to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco currently produces 7 million masks per day. The production exceeds national demand and allows the country to export masks to the hardest-hit European countries, such as Spain and France.