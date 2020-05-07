Morocco’s recovery rate continues to increase on a daily basis, currently standing at 39.3%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced no new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, making today, May 7, the first death-free day since April 14. The COVID-19 death toll in the country remains at 183.

With 162 new COVID-19 patients cleared of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, total recoveries in Morocco have climbed to 2,179, continuing the steady increase recorded in the past week.

Since May 2, patient recoveries have increased by over 150 each day, reaching a high of 215 recoveries on May 4.

The total of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 5,548, with 140 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Taking into account the numbers of deaths and recoveries, Morocco currently counts 3,186 active COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 39.3%, exceeding the global recovery rate of 34.2%. Meanwhile, the fatality rate stands at 3.3%, remaining below the global average of 6.9%.

Daily monitoring of people who made contact with COVID-19 patients remains Morocco’s most effective method to detect new cases of the virus. In the past 24 hours, the method allowed the detection of 81% of the newly confirmed cases.

The method has also allowed the health ministry to detect the majority of cases at an early stage, increasing the share of COVID-19 patients who showed mild or no symptoms when they tested positive for the virus.

Since the start of the outbreak, health authorities have monitored over 32,000 suspected COVID-19 cases, including 9,631 who remain under daily monitoring.

Moroccan health authorities continue to perform over 3,000 COVID-19 tests per day to curb the pandemic’s spread. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories performed 3,534 tests, including 3,394 that came back negative.

Since February, Morocco tested a total of 65,492 suspected COVID-19 cases, of which 50,944 tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Casablanca-Settat recorded the most new cases in the past 24 hours (97 cases) and remains the most affected region in Morocco, with 27.04% of the country’s total case count, followed by Marrakech-Safi (20.53%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.06%), Fez-Meknes (13%), Draa-Tafilalet (10.04%), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.65%).

The Oriental region (3.15%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.66%), Souss-Massa (1.03%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.74%) maintain a slow increase in COVID-19 figures.

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.04%) have not recorded any new COVID-19 cases since early April and currently have no active cases.