Harrison, an intern at Morocco World News, studied culture and current affairs in Morocco through SIT Study Abroad.

While studying journalism in Rabat, I was consistently dazzled by Morocco’s unique culture. The intricate murals, ancient archways, and smooth ocean horizon were captivating, evoking a deep sense of wonder.

As I traversed Rabat’s streets and traveled along its jagged coastline, I was taken aback by Morocco’s distinctive beauty. It was everywhere, even in the smallest subtleties.

I began to focus on these nuances, attempting to capture them in my photos. My goal was to encapsulate Morocco in my photography, down to the feelings it induced.

Instead of aimlessly snapping my camera, I was thoughtful of every frame, every background, and every subject. In my mind, opportunities were everywhere–I had just had to discover them.

The smallest details, such as sunlight casting shadows in an archway, or a cat lounging next to a stone wall, have the power to tell a story.

They tell the story of Morocco’s mystery and wonder through the lense of my perspective.

Here are some of my best photos from Morocco. I feel these photos truly capture the essence and unique beauty of the country. If you have not visited Morocco, hopefully they will inspire you to one day witness this enchanting country.

Essaouira

Of all the places I visited with my classmates, I found Essaouira to be the most stunning. The coastal city was alive, radiating with fervent activity and a vibrant culture. The winding streets, filled with exotic vendors and artisans, were unique.

I took this first photo while exploring the medina of Essaouira. As I walked down a narrow passageway, the upper windows of nearby buildings caught my attention. I immediately took out my phone, snapping a photo of the piercing blue shutters.

We stayed in a gorgeous hotel, tucked away on a side street of the city. This archway was one of its many ornate intricacies. I also stumbled across an artisan who was selling instruments.

I was taken aback by the wide array of handcrafted drums. I quickly took a picture of the small shop, attempting to capture the shadows and the ambiance.

Marrakech

During another memorable excursion, we visited Marrakech. After arriving in the city, I decided to explore its massive medina. For quite some time, I wandered around the dark and winding streets.

I took this first photo during my late night walk. I saw the lighting complemented by shadows, and instantly knew it would be a perfect shot.

Agadir

On another one of the excursions, we traveled to Agadir, in southern Morocco. We stayed there for a few days, meeting students at a local institute. Shortly afterwards, we drove along the rocky coastline, up to the city of Essaouira.

Our academic director spotted several goats along the road. Surprised, we ventured out of the van to find them climbing in the trees. A few goat herders approached us and we had a brief and broken conversation.

I noticed a goat lounging on the rocky hillside, and I immediately took a photo. To effectively capture the lounging creature, I had to get very close.

Rabat

My home base in Morocco was Rabat, the capital city. I spent most of my time there, exploring the medina, Kasbah, coastline, and colonial section of the city.

Rabat’s Achouhadaa Cemetery is incredible, expansive, and breathtaking. I wandered into the massive cemetery, amazed at the view and the ancient tombstones extending into the distance.

I spent the majority of one Saturday wandering around the city and taking photos. As I passed by the train station, I came across an entanglement of tree branches. I raised my camera to the upper branches to get the distinct perspective of the photo.

I studied at a cultural center in the Medina of Rabat. As a result, I spent a lot of time exploring the old city and the Kasbah of the Udayas. These ancient areas are winding and large, packed with food vendors. In my opinion, these areas present some of the best photo opportunities.

After class each day I went down to a local vendor to buy a sandwich. At this time of the day, there were few people out and about in the neighborhoods. The streets were mostly empty, except for a few local kids. On one particularly memorable day, while walking home from class, the sun was beating down intensely. The quiet cobblestone street was truly picturesque.