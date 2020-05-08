Morocco’s Education Ministry Battles Fake News of All Students Passing

An edited photo shows a screenshot taken from TV, alleging that all students passed the 2019-2020 academic year.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education has released a new statement, vowing to take legal action against anonymous individuals who shared fake news about the 2019-2020 academic year.

Recently, an edited picture—purportedly showing an announcement on Moroccan television channel 2M that all students had passed the school year—went viral on social media.

Frustrated by the spread of fake news, the ministry issued a new statement on May 7 to categorically deny the reports on social media announcing that all students passed.

“All decisions relating to the management of exams or the end of the current school year will be announced in due course through the official channels of the ministry,” said the ministry.

The ministry also asserted it reserves the right to take legal action against those who “propagate this false information and falsified images,” the statement said.

The statement comes just a few days after the education ministry denied rumors it released a statement announcing a “blank year” for all students except for two education levels.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani remarked on the fake news in a televised interview on Morocco’s Al Oula TV channel on Thursday.

“Be sure that there will be no blank year this year,” he said.

The government chief congratulated education professionals for creating content to help students finish the academic year through remote education.

Morocco suspended schools on March 16. Since the suspension, the ministry made courses available online and on several television channels.

El Othmani acknowledged some students were not able to benefit from remote learning but stressed that the majority have.

He said a blank year is not a good option since most students have now completed 70% of their school year through a combination of in-person and remote studies.