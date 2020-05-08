Moroccan Post Issues New ‘Morocco United Against COVID-19’ Stamp

The postal service will donate the revenue from the sale of stamps to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Rabat – The Moroccan Post service (Barid al-Maghrib) announced the release of a new postage stamp yesterday under the theme “Morocco united against COVID-19.”

The new stamp pays tribute to the nationwide effort in fighting the spread of COVID-19. The stamp illustrates the representatives of each institution involved in the battle, including doctors, medical staff, police officers, civil protection agents, and janitors.

The national postal service praised authorities for demonstrating “responsibility and discipline in the implementation of strict but necessary measures” in a press release.

“This postage stamp highlights the commitment of the Moroccan nation with all its components for the implementation of the strategy initiated by King Mohammed VI to fight against the pandemic,” declared Barid al-Maghrib.

Postal services started selling the new product yesterday across their local offices and online, at MAD 5.00. The office will donate the revenue from the sale of stamps to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Barid al-Maghrib emphasized the new postage stamp enriches the Moroccan philatelic heritage, highlighting previous special releases it issued to raise awareness, including “The world united against malaria” in 1962, “Moroccan league for the fight against cardiovascular diseases” in 1980, “World AIDS Day” in 1991 and in 2006, “AIDS campaign” in 2011 and “First National Cancer Day” in 2008.

As of April 24, Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Benchaaboun declared that the Special Fund has received MAD 32 billion ($3.2 billion) in total.

Meanwhile, the fund’s expenses amounted to MAD 6.2 billion ($620 million). The government allocated MAD 2 billion ($200 million) to the health sector in order to purchase essential medical equipment.

The fund’s resources totaled MAD 10 billion ($1 billion) at its inception. Since March 15, public and private sector institutions, as well as individuals, have made significant contributions.