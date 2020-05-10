In Photos: Exploring the Beaches of Morocco

The line where the ocean met the sky entranced me. The distinct separation was barely visible as the sky darkened.

Harrison, an intern at Morocco World News, studied culture and current affairs in Morocco through SIT Study Abroad.

Rabat – Large impenetrable waves, faintly illuminated in the warm glow of street lamps, crashed into a jagged rocky shoreline. In the distance, clouds angled over the peaceful horizon. The last bits of sunlight penetrated through them, breaking through the seams.

My feet dangled over a rocky precipice, the foaming mouth of the ocean breathing below. The only sounds were those of passing cars and the giant swells rising and falling.

The sharp rocks twisted into strange formations. Their uneven surfaces periodically disappeared, engulfed in dark, powerful water.

A fire burned on the reef, a few silhouettes gathered around it. The rough coast, covered in shadow, extended into the distance.

The line where the ocean met the sky entranced me. The distinct separation was barely visible as the sky darkened.

One of my most memorable nights in Rabat was spent exploring its rugged shoreline. I walked several miles along the coast, amazed at the intense beauty below me. I eventually ended up sitting on a cliff edge, quietly observing the seething water underneath my feet.

It was a lot to take in. I grew up in the American midwest, and had never seen anything quite like Rabat’s sharp and tumultuous coastline.

I explored a few other beaches during my two month stay in Morocco, always struck by their natural beauty. I visited the country’s southern coasts of Agadir and Essaouira. These beaches are pristine, and wonderful places to take a walk, relax, or throw a frisbee.

If you are visiting Morocco, I highly recommend you explore Rabat’s incredible shoreline. The beaches of Agadir and Essaouira, for their own reasons, are unique travel destinations.

Morocco has approximately 1,200 miles of coastline, with magnificent beaches in many cities and towns. The most popular beaches are in Agadir, Essaouira, Casablanca, and Tangier.

Here are a few photos I took in Rabat, Agadir, and Essaouira. Hopefully they inspire you to explore Morocco’s beaches, and to witness the beauty for yourself.

Rabat’s Beach, Plage de Rabat

Rabat’s beach, Plage de Rabat, is quite long and wide. There are several places to sit and relax in the sun.

This beach is also a popular destination for those learning how to surf. As a fair warning, avoid surfing at the adjoining beach. On this smaller beach massive waves crash into an uneven shoreline, which makes it very dangerous.

Rabat’s main beach has something of a commercial aesthetic. I find the neighboring beach to be more laid-back. It tends to be quieter, with fewer visitors frequenting the small, sandy bar.

Aside from its main beaches, Rabat also has a sharp and rocky shoreline. The jagged coastline extends for miles, covered in overgrown grass and beaten trails. This was by far my favorite place to explore. It is much more intense and wild than Rabat’s main beach.

Agadir’s Beach

The beach in Agadir is more commercial, attracting tourists from around the world. Behind the beach are numerous restaurants, small vendors, and stores.

Compared to the beaches of Rabat and Essaouira, Agadir is not nearly as quaint or quiet. It is still beautiful, though, covered in fine sand, extending across a lengthy shoreline.

If you enjoy dining by the oceanside, I highly recommend Agadir Beach. There are a number of fine restaurants right next to the shore with nice views of the ocean.

This is also a great place to take a swim. One of my fondest memories in Agadir was frolicking in the waves with my friends.

As a warning, the waves are powerful and can become quite large. Exercise caution when diving into the ocean, especially if the tide is high.

Essaouira’s Beach

Of the three beaches I visited, Essaouira was easily my favorite. It was truly stunning, in every sense of the word.

The beach extends for nearly a mile. Parts of Essaouira’s beach are more active, while other sections are calm and quiet. The busier sections are frequented by visitors playing soccer, sunbathing, throwing frisbees, and relaxing.

The great part about this beach are the calmer areas. In these sections, there is much less crowding.

The most memorable aspect of Essaouira’s beach is the camel rides. Riding along the coast on the back of a camel is an incredible experience.

I had the chance to do this, and it is one of my fondest memories. If you visit Essaouira, be sure to consider a coastal camel ride. It is something you will remember for years.

Just a short walk away is the city of Essaouira. I absolutely loved Essaouira, with its winding walkways and food vendors.

After visiting the beach, definitely consider exploring this nearby city. The beautiful architecture, culture, and authentic food vendors will entrance you. You will be captivated walking through the cobblestone streets, as the sounds of the locals surround you.

If you are visiting Morocco, make a point to explore its beautiful beaches. With long shorelines and a warm coastal climate, the beaches of Morocco are a great setting to start acquainting yourself with a new country and its people.