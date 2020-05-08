Raja of Casablanca Injects MAD 1.14 Million Into COVID-19 Fund 

Raja collected part of the sum through selling tickets to a virtual match against COVID-19.

Rabat – Raja of Casablanca (RCA) announced the contribution of MAD 1,141,900 ($116,000) to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, set up on the instructions of King Mohammed VI on March 15.

The contribution comes after RCA launched a campaign on April 6 to raise funds through selling tickets of a virtual game against the novel coronavirus.

The tickets, which were available on the club’s website, were sold at a unit price of MAD 50 ($5).

“The fund was collected through donations of all components of the club, including members of the board of directors, former presidents, members, technical and medical staff, players, and supporters,” the club said on its Facebook page. The club assured followers that it channeled the sum directly to the fund’s account.

The action is part of a string of national solidarity initiatives launched to fight against the pandemic.

The club extended its gratitude to all those who contributed, especially the fans who bought tickets for the virtual match against COVID-19.

The WAC also undertook the virtual game initiative, making 60,000 tickets available for sale at a unit price of MAD 30 ($3). The Wydadi initiative could generate up to MAD 1.8 million ($180,000).

Both clubs are of the most prestigious in Morocco and have a history of winning both national and continental competitions.

While the Casablanca-based clubs have both shown a great sense of patriotism, it remains to be seen whether or not other clubs will follow suit.

The COVID-19 fund has received more than MAD 23.7 billion ($2.3 billion) in donations since its creation, beyond its initial sum of MAD 10 billion ($1 billion).

Several public and private companies, national institutions, public servants, and philanthropists have all made contributions to the fund.