Moroccan Foundation Introduces 100% Moroccan-Made AI Respirator

The foundation presented the invention to meet the needs of medical centers hosting patients suffering from respiratory problems, as well as COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – The Foundation for Development Research and Innovation in Science and Engineering (FRSDISI) introduced a 100% Moroccan artificially intelligent respirator in Casablanca today, May 8.

The foundation seeks to make the medical tool, Cosumar Intelligent Respiratory System (SIRCOS), available at health centers treating people suffering from respiratory problems.

A committee of doctors composed of a team from the Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences (UM6SS) and a doctor from the military health service of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) developed the locally-produced tool.

The Moroccan sugar group Cosumar is sponsoring the medical device, which facilitates several modes of ventilation.

The device consists of a breathing generation unit and a sensory unit, in addition to a regulator and a database with parameters which can be predefined remotely, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

Professor at ENSEM-Hassan II University Hicham Medromi said that the intelligent device can be controlled remotely and has several strengths including mobility, reduction, and autonomy.

The professor, who also chairs the FRSDISI, said that the committees working on the project are “in the clinical testing phase” and aim for final use in the coming two weeks.

The director of the medical and biomedical expertise center of the UM6SS, Adil Bellaoui, said that this respirator meets performance and safety standards It also meets particular requirements in terms of innovations, essentially remote connection, autonomy, and the possibility of integrating an oxygen concentrator and an air compressor.

“There will be research in the near future to integrate more complex ventilation modes capable of responding to important research subjects,” Bellaoui explained.

Deputy CEO at Cosumar Mounir Hassan also remarked on the invention, stating that the system will meet an “urgent medical need.”

He also said that the invention could be useful to help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and help medical professionals succeed in their mission to combat the health crisis.

Morocco’s nationwide campaign against the pandemic inspired scores of inventors to help produce innovative devices.

In April, research and mechanical precision engineering company SERMP announced that it was able to manufacture hundreds of respirators to benefit COVID-19 patients.

The SERMP respirators were the fruits of a joint cooperation between experts from several institutions, including Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), the Ministry of Industry, the Grouping of Moroccan Aeronautical and Space Industries (GIMAS), and the National Institute of Posts and Telecommunications (INPT).

The Moroccan Center for Science, Innovation and Research (MASCIR), the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT), the Electronic Innovation Center, and Aviarail-PILLIOTY-SERMP also contributed to the project.