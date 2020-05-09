Morocco Records 162 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 New Recoveries

Morocco's recovery rate remains relatively high and currently stands at 40.7%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 162 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 5,873 as of 10 a.m. May 9.

The ministry announced 65 more recoveries, bringing Morocco’s recovery rate to 40.7%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 34.6%.

While the number of new recoveries exceeded the number of newly-detected COVID-19 cases from May 2 until May 7, the rapid increase in recovered patients has lost some momentum in the last two days.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related death this morning. The death toll stands at 186.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 26.92% of the country’s total cases and 19.99% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.88%) and Fez-Meknes (13.77%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Draa-Tafilalet (9.50%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (8.22%) and Oriental regions (2.98%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.77%), Souss-Massa (1.22%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.73%) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.03%) have not recorded any new cases since early April and now have no active COVID-19 cases.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 62,007 COVID-19 tests on suspected cases, including 56,134 that came back negative.