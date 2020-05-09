The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab have not recorded any new cases since April 8 after reporting the recoveries of some previously confirmed patients.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 37 additional COVID-19 cases between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,910.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry has confirmed 199 new cases, no additional deaths, and 137 new recoveries. The number of recoveries has now reached 2,461, with a recovery rate standing at 41.6%.

The country’s death toll is 186 with a mortality rate of 3.1%.

Morocco has started witnessing a growing rate of recoveries compared to fatalities. Many health officials believe that this is thanks to a drug that Moroccan doctors started using that inhibits coagulation in the blood vessels.

Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi said that most of the cases reported in the last 24 hours were recorded in the region of Fez-Meknes, followed by Marrakech-Safi, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and Casablanca.

El Youbi added that 82% of the cases were detected following the monitoring of people with whom COVID-19 patients had come in contact.

Many of the new cases were found in industrial hotspots and family environments which shows that the virus is persisting contrary to expectations, according to the health official.

The average age of Morocco’s COVID-19 patients is 35 years, with males accounting for 53% of the total of patients, and females for 47%.

Geographic dispatch of the pandemic

With 26.92% of the country’s reported infections, the Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi with 19.9%, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14%), Fez-Meknes (13.74%), and Draa-Tafilalet (9.46%).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra accounts for 8.49% of the country’s total cases, followed by the Oriental region (2.98%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.76%), Souss-Massa (1.13%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.73%).

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Edahab have not reported any new cases since April 8.