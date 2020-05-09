Eight Activities to Boost Your Mood During Lockdown

Some factors that affect happiness might be out of your control, but there are countless fun activities that might help you feel better and connect with others.

Rabat – “Happiness depends upon ourselves,” said ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle more than 2,000 years ago. If you feel down, try to engage in activities to boost your mood.

Happiness is fundamentally important for its many emotional and physical benefits.

Feelings of happiness help people become creative, energetic, and achieve cherished personal goals, which can also lead to greater financial success.

Living under lockdown can harm people’s moods and lead to feelings of depression.

Participating in fun activities can be a way to boost the mood and feel better. Eight simple activities are sure to help you manifest positive emotions.

Watch something funny

Comedy is one great way to cope with difficult situations. Laughter is the most important element in comedy, and we cannot separate its benefits from comedy itself.

Humor has the power to relieve stress and anxiety. Humor also gives people the courage to make themselves heard.

Scientists assert that laughing regularly enhances the production of hormones such as endorphins which are natural pain and stress fighters.

A 2011 study by researchers from Oxford University found that the body produces natural painkillers while laughing.

Laughter is the quickest way to feel better, so go ahead and watch a comedy movie, a standup comedy show, funny clips on YouTube, or viral comedy skits on social media.

Spend time with loved ones

Humans are social beings by nature. Spending quality time with family and friends who make you feel safe, understood, and valuable can bring you comfort and calmness, even if you have to engage virtually.

The people who truly care about you will give you a chance to vent and talk about your problems, help you see other perspectives, and discuss solutions with you. Talking to family can bring the contentment of being loved and not feeling alone.

You can build your relationships with loved ones by keeping in touch with video chats, calls, or texting. You can also join clubs or indulge in fun activities that will help you connect and bring you together.

Volunteer in charity work

Most people value charity work and love volunteering because it helps make a difference in the world and aid people in need. On the other hand, volunteering can also have tremendous benefits for the self.

Giving to others has the potential to help you mentally and physically by reducing stress, combating depression, and giving you a sense of purpose.

Volunteering helps people become less absorbed in their stressful lives and usually helps them to connect with others through socializing and creating friendships.

Being under lockdown does not necessarily have to stop you from volunteering in charity work. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, you can contact nearby charity organizations and offer them extra face masks or nutritious food donations for people in need.

You can also ask if you can give donations online. Even the little things can help tremendously in a time of crisis.

Participating in charity work can aid in developing self-esteem, confidence, and feelings of self-worth. It also helps people stay motivated and creative.

Stay hydrated, and eat fruits and veggies

Water makes up the majority of your body weight and is, of course, involved in many important functions. It helps flush waste out of the body, regulates body temperature, and boosts brain function.

Staying healthy plays a big role in being happy. Drinking enough water prevents dehydration which can result in fatigue, confusion, and anxiety. It also boosts your energy, helps in weight loss, and fights off illness.

Healthy food is also important. A study from the University of Warwick in England and the University of Queensland in Australia found that consuming a higher quantity of fruits and vegetables can significantly increase a person’s happiness.

In addition to improving your health, maintaining a healthy diet and staying hydrated can keep you from feeling down.

Own a pet

Most people love and enjoy animals, whether as pets or just as animals in the zoo or the wild, but not many recognize the psychological benefits of owning a pet.

Pets provide joyful company and comfort. They always wait for you after a long, stressful day at work.

Animals are affectionate beings: Some simple petting and snuggles can help you relax and easily melt away your worries.

Another benefit of having a pet is that it requires exercise, which can positively affect your mood. If you own a dog, you are more likely to take walks and go jogging.

If you prefer cats, you will get to join in for indoor activities and play fun games with your kittens.

Gardening

Gardening can provide many health benefits, whether you are taking care of a couple of plants in your home, planting a small vegetable garden in your backyard, or exercising your green thumb in a community garden.

It is a relaxing and peaceful activity that revolves around caring for nature. The natural and nurturing process can help reduce stress and anxiety level and boost your mood.

This therapeutic activity can help with mental health through a combination of physical activity, work satisfaction, and the final pleasant view when you are surrounded by green nature.

Growing your own vegetables can also help you develop a healthier diet and burn calories, which can in turn lead to a better–and happier–lifestyle.

Cooking

There are many benefits associated with cooking, including stress relief and connecting with others.

By cooking your own meals, you have control over the ingredients and food you choose to consume which will lead to better eating habits.

As previously mentioned, spending time with your loved ones can tremendously help with your emotional health. Take advantage of cooking as an activity to connect with your family and friends by preparing and enjoying a healthy meal together.

Cooking can also be an effective exercise for simulating your brain and creativity, keeping your mind busy with the task at hand as you create new delicious dishes and meals.

Listening to music

Music has been an art to express and communicate traditions, rituals, feelings, and the self for centuries. Listening to music can provide benefits not only individually, but collectively as well.

Research proves that when you listen to the music you like, your brain releases dopamine, a “feel-good” neurotransmitter that helps you feel happier and at ease.

Music can decrease the level of stress hormones, help you stay calm, and combat insomnia if you listen to relaxing music.

Music is also a powerful way to unite and connect people, whether in national anthems, lullabies for children, love songs, or religious hymns that bring comfort to people’s hearts. While the pandemic prevents singing together in person, you can always join in a song with friends and family by phone or video conference–this compounds the potential for happiness by adding in the social factor.