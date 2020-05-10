Moroccan Police Arrest Father, Son for Violence Against On-Duty Officer

Police initially stopped one of the suspects for traveling without an exceptional movement permit.

Rabat – Police in the city of Sale, near Rabat, arrested on May 9 a man and his father on charges of lack of compliance, resisting public authorities’ orders, and violence against a police officer during the performance of his duties.

The General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) stated that an initial investigation determined that the violent confrontation occurred after the police officer stopped an individual while he was trying to enter the Sale medina (old city) riding a scooter. He did not have an exceptional movement authorization, necessary to travel during the state of emergency, the DGSN said.

The suspect refused to comply with the officer. When the man’s father arrived at the scene, the two individuals subjected the police officer to physical violence before law enforcement apprehended them.

The suspect’s sister filmed the security intervention and published parts of the footage on instant messaging applications and social networks, the DGSN added.

Sale police took the suspect into custody while his father is under a judicial investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, the statement concluded.

Initially set to end on April 20, the state of emergency is effective until May 20, restricting the movement of citizens and residents to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of arrests related to violating the state of emergency surpassed 85,000 by early May, of which 65,352 appeared before the public prosecutor.