Morocco Confirms 153 New COVID-19 Cases, 93 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health detected the new cases in five regions, with the majority concentrated in Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi.

Rabat – During the daily 4 p.m. press briefing, the Ministry of Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in Morocco, bringing the number of cases reported in 24 hours to 153. As of May 10, Morocco has confirmed 6,063 total cases of the virus.

The ministry also announced nine new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries 2,554. In the past 24 hours, 93 patients have been cleared of the virus.

The ministry did not announce any new fatalities in addition to the two reported this morning, leaving Morocco’s COVID-19 death toll at 188.

Approximately 59,861 suspected cases tested negative for COVID-19 since the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 2.

The ministry detected the new cases in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, Fez-Meknes, Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima regions. Morocco’s other regions have not reported any new cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of the new cases are in the Casablanca-Settat (26.75%) and Marrakech-Safi (19.63%) regions.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.66% of the country’s cases, Fez-Meknes has 14.10%, Draa-Tafilalet has 9.22%, and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 9.05%.

The Oriental (2.90% of total cases) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.73%), Souss-Massa (1.14%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.71%) regions have considerably smaller shares of the country’s COVID-19 figures.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.7% of total cases) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.3%) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.