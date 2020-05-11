Morocco Confirms 218 New COVID-19 Cases, 257 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 218 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 6,281 as of 4 p.m. on May 11.

The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours reached 257. The total number of patients who have overcome the virus to date stands at 2,811.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 44.8%.

Director of epidemiology at the ministry of health, Mohamed El Youbi, said the country’s death toll still stands at 188, as no new fatalities were reported.

The new cases, according to Lyoubi, were detected in Casablanca-Settat, Fez-Meknes, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, Marrakech-Safi, Tangier, and Draa Tafilalet.

The country’s total number of suspected cases that tested negative since the start of the outbreak on March 2 stands at 62,699.

El Youbi warned that any deficiencies in seriously following preventive guidelines will lead to an increase of cases.

He said that disregarding the prescribed preventive measures will not help the country to overcome the crisis any time soon.

Government spokesperson and Minister of Education Said Amzazi shared the same concerns on May 10.

In a Facebook post, Amzazi said the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, warning Moroccans that the country remains in a dangerous phase.

“Unfortunately, as shown in this graph, we are not yet safe from the pandemic,” he said.

The graph he referred to shows that despite a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases detected in the ninth week of the outbreak, between April 27 and May 3, the figure rose again in the following week.