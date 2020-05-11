Moroccan Auxiliary Forces Suspend Two Officers for Violent Arrest 

The suspect concerned was the subject of a national arrest warrant after fleeing from a joint patrol of the Gendarmerie and Auxiliary Forces.

Rabat – Sources from the local authorities of the municipality of Marrakech said on Friday that two Auxiliary Forces officers were suspended and brought before the disciplinary council after they appeared in a video violently arresting a suspect. The video was posted on social media.

The arrest operation took place on May 6 in Belaaguid village in the commune of Ouahate Sidi Brahim, in the Marrakech-Safi region.

The suspect violated the state of health emergency and fled from a joint patrol, composed of three members of the Royal Gendarmerie and three other Auxiliary Forces officers, said the sources.

Subject to a national arrest warrant, authorities presented the individual, who is a minor, to the general prosecutor. The official decided to prosecute the suspect, in liberty, for theft and violation of the state of health emergency.

Morocco has coordinated the efforts of its military, police, and other law enforcement bodies to ensure strict compliance with the state of health emergency as part of the country’s preventive measures against COVID-19.

Police and Gendarmerie have established checkpoints at various main roundabouts in Morocco’s cities to monitor citizens’ movement.

The joint security vigilance resulted in the arrests of 81,489 violators of the state of emergency between the lockdown’s implementation on March 20 and the end of April.

Of the total arrests to date, police brought 65,353 individuals before the public prosecutor’s offices, the DGSN said.

The Ministry of Interior has also imposed a curfew, which is running on slightly adjusted hours, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., during the holy month of Ramadan.