Rain, Thunderstorms on Horizon in Multiple Moroccan Regions

The majority of affected regions will see the first drops of rain late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Rabat – After an agricultural season marked by drought, rolling thunderstorms are set to bring heavy rains and temperature drops to several regions across Morocco on May 12.

The provinces of M’diq, Fnideq, Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, and Ouezzane will bear the brunt of the orange-level thunderstorms, the National Directorate of Meteorology reported today. The local showers may bring hail and wind gusts in some areas, the source added.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are also in the forecast this week for other parts of the country, and the majority of affected regions will see the first drops late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

The general Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region will experience rainfall through Sunday, with scattered local thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop at night to a chilling 6 degrees Celsius.

Far to the east, Nador is only likely to see a brief rain spell tomorrow, and daytime temperatures will stay at a balmy 22 degrees Celsius throughout the majority of the week. Oujda may welcome rain this coming weekend.

Meteorologists predict rain will periodically fall until Saturday or Sunday in Fez and in its surrounding provinces, including Taza, Boulemane, Meknes, and Taounate, with a break from the precipitation near the middle of the week. The area will also play host to occasional thunderstorms.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast this week for the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and Casablanca-Settat regions through Saturday, with temperatures dipping as low 11 degrees Celsius in the evening.

Cities in the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region can expect scattered showers through Friday.

While Marrakech will be relatively dry, with rain only forecast for Wednesday and Friday, Safi may experience thunderstorms and rain from Wednesday through Saturday. On the coast, Essaouira can expect rain in the middle of the week and clear skies on Saturday.

Ouarzazate and Tata should not expect wet weather, but cities in the Draa-Tafilalet region may experience wind gusts this week. Agadir will see windy weather and periodic rainfall starting tomorrow and lasting until Saturday, while Tiznit should expect showers through Friday. Southern Morocco will be exempt from the change in weather.