Moroccan Police Seize 25 Kilograms of Cocaine in Tangier Med Port

Rabat – The Moroccan security services operating in the Tangier Med Port arrested a truck driver today and seized more than 25.5 kilograms of pure cocaine from his vehicle.

The operation is the result of cooperative efforts between the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and judicial police, Moroccan security services announced via Twitter.

The 40-year-old driver coming from Germany had carefully hidden the cocaine in the truck with the intention of entering the city of Tangier, reported Alyaoum24.

Security services have opened an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances of the smuggling and to identify all parties involved.

In a similar operation, Moroccan police yesterday seized 3.5 tons of cannabis resin on board a truck at the Tit Mellil motorway toll station near the city of Casablanca.

Police arrested the driver of the truck and a female passenger for their alleged involvement in the case.

Officers seized 106 drug packages with a total weight of 3.5 tons, carefully concealed in a cargo of fodder products.

Although the state of emergency has lowered Morocco’s crime rate, DGSN continues to conduct significant operations in the fight against drug trafficking.

On May 4, police seized 7.2 tons of cannabis resin from a truck bearing false license plates at the same toll station near Casablanca. The individuals involved in the trafficking operation abandoned the truck, which contained 220 bundles of drugs.

DGSN recorded a 20% decline in the country’s general crime rate between March 2019 and the same period in 2020, which translates to approximately 10,867 fewer criminal cases in the country.