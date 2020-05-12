Morocco Reports 99 New COVID-19 Cases, 119 Recoveries

The health ministry has reported zero deaths since its 10 a.m update on Sunday, May 10.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of people in the country who have contracted the virus is 6,380 as of 10 a.m. on May 12.

The ministry reported 119 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,930.

The virus has resulted in no new fatalities, and the COVID-19 death toll remains at 188. The health ministry has reported zero deaths since its 10 a.m update on Sunday, May 10.

A total of 61,515 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak on March 2. Morocco is conducting thousands of tests for the virus each day.

The majority of the new cases are in the Casablanca-Settat region, which hosts 27.16% of Morocco’s cases. Marrakech-Safi is the second-most affected region, with 19% of the country’s total cases.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.36% of the country’s cases, Fez-Meknes has 14.01%, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 10.20%, and Draa-Tafilalet has 8.95%.

The Oriental (2.76% of total cases) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.68%), Souss-Massa (1.11%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.69%) regions have considerably smaller shares of the country’s COVID-19 figures.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab have 0.06% and 0.03% of the cases, respectively.

The government considers the epidemiological situation under control thanks to Morocco’s preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

The director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, echoed concerns that a lack of commitment to preventive measures will result in an increase of cases.

Government spokesperson Said Amzazi said on May 10 that Morocco avoided the worst thanks to national solidarity and the proactive preventive measures imposed in the fight against the pandemic.

“Let us continue this resilience against the virus. We call on all Moroccans to act with awareness and responsibility and to respect the public health lockdown. Or else, we will all take responsibility,” he said.