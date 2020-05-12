Moroccan Markets Maintain Stable Food, Energy Prices During Ramadan

The main consumer goods maintain a downward or stable trend from the second week of the holy month.

Rabat – The Moroccan government has been reassuring citizens that food supplies in markets will remain sufficient throughout the month of Ramadan.

The Department of General Affairs and Government at the Ministry of Economy said on May 11 that Moroccan markets are normally supplied with food, energy, and hygiene products.

Following the meeting of the interministerial committee responsible for monitoring supply, prices, and quality control operations, the department explained that daily monitoring across Morocco’s markets shows a steady supply of all necessary products.

“The available supply largely covers the needs for the month of Ramadan, and even several weeks or even months, depending on the goods,” the department explained.

The committee said the prices of the main essential consumer goods maintain a downward or stable trend from the second week of this Ramadan, compared to the same period in 2019.

The statement echoed the department’s previous efforts to reassure citizens of sufficient supplies and avoid consumer panic.

Morocco’s government has been warning citizens against crowding in marketplaces that may serve to spread COVID-19.

While the state of emergency measures have restricted foot traffic in souks (open-air markets), several photos online show crowds in traditional Moroccan marketplaces, and some shoppers and vendors are shown not wearing protective face masks.

Authorities have been emphasizing the importance of social distancing and careful adherence to hygiene practices to prevent the virus from spreading.

Government spokesperson Said Amzazi and the director of epidemiology at the health ministry, Mohamed Lyoubi, have each warned recently that the COVID-19 situation in Morocco is worrying due to lack of respect for the preventive measures in place.

Morocco currently has 6,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 188 deaths and 2,930 recoveries.