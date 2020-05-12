Morocco Cancels All Student Exams Except Baccalaureate Tests

The decision seeks to ensure the principle of equal opportunities for all students.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Education Said Amzazi has announced the official cancellation of all final exams during the 2019-2020 academic year, except for the first and second years of the baccalaureate levels.

During a session at the House of Councillors today, May 12, Amzazi said students of the national and regional baccalaureate exams will sit for exams in July and September 2020.

Final regional and national baccalaureate exams will take into account only lessons that were completed by March 14, before the national shift to distance education.

The decision seeks to ensure the principle of equal opportunities for all students.

“Intensive courses will be programmed” to prepare for the final baccalaureate exams this month and next month, Amzazi explained.

Morocco suspended schools on March 16 as part of the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 and introduced mechanisms for remote learning.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani acknowledged, however, that not all Moroccan students were able to benefit from the remote classes.

For the remaining levels, only the grades obtained during the first semester of the academic year will be taken into consideration.

The announcement only concerns primary, middle, and high schools. The minister did not mention whether universities and higher education institutions will also cancel their exams.

Amzazi said the education ministry will take preventive measures to ensure the safety of all students and teachers during exam periods.

The minister explained that the sanitary measures will include the sterilization of various educational facilities several times a day, and the provision of protective masks, sterilization materials, and temperature measuring devices.

The ministry will also set up measures in line with social distancing, including the reduction of the number of candidates in each exam room.

Students will return to school for the 2020-2021 academic year in September.