Rainy and Windy Weather to Hit Morocco Wednesday, Thursday

Tuesday also saw rolling thunderstorms, lower temperatures, and heavy rains in several regions across Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan National Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) issued a notice to inform citizens of a forecast of strong gusts of wind and local thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday in several provinces throughout Morocco.

The notice forecasts strong gusts of wind between 75 to 90 kilometers per hour on Wednesday that will hit the provinces of Marrakech, Chichaoua, Youssoufia, Rhamna, Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Kelaa des Sraghna, Fkih Ben Saleh, Khouribga, Taounate, Taza, Sefrou, Meknes, and Fez.

The cities of El Hajeb, Khemisset, Ifrane, and Boulemane will also witness strong gusts of wind ranging between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour.

The winds will also hit several eastern cities, such as Taourirt, Jerada, Guercif, Oujda.

The cities of Essaouira, Safi, Sidi Bennour, El Jadida, Berrechid, Nouasseur, Casablanca, Mediouna, Benslimane, Mohammedia, Skhirat-Temara, Rabat-Sale, Settat, and Ouarzazate will also see gusts of wind ranging between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour.

Fairly strong gusts of wind ranging between 60 and 70 kilometers per hour will hit the provinces of Taroudant, Tata, Guelmim, Tiznit, Midelt, Chefchaouen, Ouezzane, Sidi Kacem, Khenifra, Zagora, Errachidia, and Tinghir.

These gusts might continue on Thursday on the northern and central plains and on the southeastern regions.

DMN also forecasts locally heavy orange-level thunderstorms from Wednesday at 4 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m. in the provinces of Azilal, Al Houz, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Ifrane, Sefrou, Taza, Guercif, Taourirt, Nador, Berkane, Driouch, and Oujda.

The showers will be accompanied by gusts of wind and hail in some provinces.

The new notice followed a statement from the DMN yesterday, forecasting heavy rains and temperature drops in several regions across Morocco on May 12.