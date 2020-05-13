The ministry has reported no new fatalities since its 10 a.m. update on May 10.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco today confirmed 48 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of people in the country who have contracted the virus stands at 6,466 as of 10 a.m. on May 13.

The ministry reported 108 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,099.

Ministry statistics show no new fatalities. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 188. The health ministry has reported zero deaths since its 10 a.m update on Sunday, May 10.

A total of 67,742 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak on March 2. Morocco is conducting thousands of tests for the virus each day.

The majority of the new cases are in the Casablanca-Settat region, where Moroccan health authorities have detected 27.53% of the country’s cases. Marrakech-Safi is the second-most affected region, with 18.88% of the country’s total cases.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.24% of the country’s cases, Fez-Meknes has 14.01%, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 10.07%, and Draa-Tafilalet has 9.03%.

The Oriental (2.72% of total cases) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.65%), Souss-Massa (1.10%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.67%) regions have considerably smaller shares of the country’s COVID-19 figures.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab have 0.06% and 0.03% of the cases, respectively.