Cooking For the Lazy Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake

Two minutes is all it takes to bake this chocolate paradise.

In past articles of this series I have introduced you, my dear “lazy cooks,” to two great cooks in my family, my mom and oldest sister. This time, to make a no-oven-needed mug cake, meet my friend of 12 years, Meryem. She is not the greatest cook, but she made “chebakia” with her mom this year, which is more than I can say for myself. She and I will be making a chocolate microwave mug cake.

Because of the ongoing lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Meryem and I have decided to video call our cooking session. This is a more glamorous way of saying my own microwave is broken, and I am using hers instead.

To say baking is not my forte is an understatement, so mixing everything into a mug and shoving it into a microwave is the second greatest cooking trick after store-bought whipped cream.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of flour

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/4 tablespoon of vanilla extract powder

1/4 tablespoon of baking powder

½ an egg

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 tablespoon of water

Let’s get started

Add all ingredients in your serving mug and mix well. Then put your mug in the microwave for two minutes at its highest temperature. Your mug cake is ready.

Yes, that is all there is to it. Isn’t cooking so much fun when you minimize efforts?

Pro tip: Use a relatively small mug, similar to the one in the below photos, to allow the cake to take a nice fluffy shape.

Though not necessary, you could add small chocolate pieces on top for the extra chocolate taste. Once melted, the chocolate gives a lovely fondant sensation.

A scoop of vanilla ice cream is an even better add-on, but if you wish to stick to our “lazy cook” motto, just bring a spoon and dig into your mouth-watering chocolate microwave mug cake.