Cooking for the Lazy Creamy Potato, Chicken, and Mushroom Casserole

It is creamy, it is mouth-watering, and it is easy to make, but above all, it is yours to devour!

We cannot live eating desserts alone–alas, if only life were so sweet–but that does mean we can entertain our taste buds with many savory, mouth-watering culinary experiences, including this easy-to-make creamy potato, chicken, and mushroom casserole.

I love potatoes, I love cheese, I love chicken, and I love mushrooms. If you share these sentiments, there is no need for me to sell you on this casserole recipe.

Although I know you are on board, I will still stress how easy this creamy potato, chicken and mushroom casserole recipe is to prepare–after all you and I are “lazy cooks.”

Ingredients

1 kg of potatoes (about 10 small- to medium-sized potatoes)

2 boxes of sour cream

1 small can of mushrooms

½ of a leftover chicken

1 clove of garlic

100 g of edam cheese (roughly 7 slices)

Salt and pepper to taste

The potato puree

First, thoroughly rinse your potatoes and boil them in salted water. There is no need to peel the potatoes beforehand: Doing so afterwards will save you a good 15 minutes, which fits right in with our “lazy cook” mentality.

When you have peeled the cooked potatoes, put them in a large container. Then add crushed garlic, one box of sour cream, salt, and pepper. The key here is seasoning your potatoes really well–I even added parsley to mine just to spice things up.

Mash the ingredients until you achieve a creamy and uniform consistency.

Pro tip: For extra-creamy potatoes you can add cheese and one egg.

Voila, the puree is ready! Set it aside and let us move on to the chicken filling.

Creamy chicken & mushrooms

I tried this recipe the day after my mom had prepared roasted chicken, so I took advantage of a “lazy cook” shortcut and used the leftovers. You can do the same or use minced meat: Either way, it will be delicious.

One-half of a chicken is the minimum quantity you will need. For us non-vegetarians, this dish recognizes no such thing as too much meat.

First, break the chicken into relatively thin strips or cut it into small pieces. In a pan, add the chicken, the remaining sour cream box, the mushrooms, and some salt and pepper.

Despite my sister’s objection I added corn because I was curious about the taste. She is not the one doing the cooking: This task is for you and me, so we can get as creative as we want.

Once again, you can add cheese if it fits your fancy.

Stir the mixture on the stove for a few minutes over low to medium heat and your filling is ready.

Fire up the oven

Butter your serving container before spreading a layer of the potato puree, followed by a layer of the chicken and mushrooms, then one more layer of the potato puree. A final layer of edam cheese is optional but recommended.

Then put your dish in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes until the cheese melts or your top layer changes to a golden color.

Prepare this comfort creamy casserole and the chocolate microwave mug cake for a full meal to make your taste buds very happy.