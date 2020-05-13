Thickening Clouds Bring Thunderstorms, Windy Weather Across Morocco

The DMN has issued a series of warnings about thunderstorms and gusts of winds in several provinces since the beginning of the week.

Rabat – Morocco’s weather office issued a new severe weather warning, predicting thunderstorms and gust of winds in several provinces in Morocco.

The National Meteorology Directorate (DMN)on May 13 forecast strong gusts of orange-level wind and locally heavy thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.

The DMN expects strong gusts of wind ranging between 75 to 90 kilometer per hour in the provinces of Azilal, Safi, Ifrane, El Jadida, El Hajeb , Al Haouz , Khemisset, Casablanca, Rabat, Essaouira, Mohammedia, Nouasseur, Youssoufia, Berrechid, Benslimane, Beni-Mellal, Boulemane and Taza.

The special weather report predicts strong gusts of wind in Taourirt, Taounate, Skhirat-Temara, Jerada, Khouribga, Rhamna, Sale, Sidi Bennour, Chichaoua, Sefrou, Guercif, Fez, Fkih Ben Saleh, Kelaa des Sraghna, Mediouna, Marrakech, Meknes, Moulay Yacoub, Angad, Figuig, Midelt, and Ouarzazate.

Fairly strong wind of between 60 to 70 kilometer per hour will hit the provinces of Taroudant, Tata, Guelmim, Tiznit, Chefchaouen, Ouezzane, Sidi Kacem Khenifra, Zagoa, Errachidia, and Tinghir.

In addition to strong winds, locally heavy thunderstorms of orange level are also expected from 4 p.m. today to Thursday at 6 a.m. in the provinces of Azilal, Al Haouz, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Ifrane, Sefrou, Taza, Boulemane, Guercif, Taourirt, Nador, Berkane Driouech, and Oujda.

Thunderstorms will also hit the provinces of Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anjra, Larache, Safi, and Essaouira on Thursday from midnight to 10 a.m.

The rainfall will come with strong winds and hailstones in some regions.

Moderate showers are expected sometimes this afternoon and evening over the provinces of El Jadida, Safi , Rabat-Sale, Fez, El Hajeb, and Khemisset.

The DMN has issued several notes forecasting unstable weather including showers and windsince Monday.