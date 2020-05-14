Morocco Reports 91 COVID-19 Related Recoveries, 81 New Cases

The North African country has only reported one COVID-19 related death since the ministry's 10 a.m. update on May 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 81 new COVID-19 cases. With the new confirmed cases, the total number of people in the country who have contracted the virus stands at 6,593 as of 10 a.m. on May 14.

The health ministry confirmed 91 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,222.

The ministry has only reported one new fatality since the 10 a.m update on Sunday, May 10.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 189. A total of 70,345 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak on March 2. Morocco is conducting thousands of tests for the virus each day.

The majority of the new cases are in the Casablanca-Settat region, where Moroccan health authorities have detected 28.06% of the country’s cases. Marrakech-Safi is the second-most affected region, with 18.78% of the country’s coronavirus patients.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.23% of the country’s cases, Fez-Meknes has 13.91%, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 10.03%, and Draa-Tafilalet has 8.86%.

The Oriental (2.68% of total cases) Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.62%), Souss-Massa (1.09%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.65%) regions have considerably smaller shares of the country’s COVID-19 figures.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab have 0.06% and 0.03% of the cases, respectively.

Morocco continues to emphasize the importance of the preventive measures that have helped the country avoid a higher rate of infection.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani explained last week that the measures helped the country avoid 200 deaths per day.