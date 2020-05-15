Morocco's Active COVID-19 Cases Decrease as Recoveries Reach 3,383

The number of recoveries continues to surpass the number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today reported 16 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of people in the country who have contracted the virus is 6,623 as of 10 a.m. on May 15.

The health ministry confirmed 73 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,383.

The ministry confirmed no new fatalities since yesterday’s 4 p.m. update.

The COVID-19 death toll is 190. Only five people have died of the virus in the last week. Morocco currently has 3,050 active cases, the lowest number of active cases since April 23.

A total of 73,882 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

At the regional level, the majority of the cases are in the Casablanca-Settat region, where Moroccan health authorities have detected 28.08% of the country’s cases.

Marrakech-Safi is the second-most affected region, with 18.72% of the country’s coronavirus patients.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.27% of the country’s cases, Fez-Meknes has 13.59%, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra has 10.01%, and Draa-Tafilalet has 8.83%.

The Oriental region has 2.67% of the total cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.62%), Souss-Massa (1.10%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.65%).

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab have 0.06% and 0.03% of the cases, respectively. The six cases in the southern regions have recovered, and the regions now have no active cases.

The director of epidemiology in Morocco’s Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, said yesterday that the vast majority of Morocco’s active COVID-19 cases (91%) are asymptomatic or show very mild symptoms.

Eight percent of cases suffer from severe symptoms but do not require intensive care, while only 1% of the patients are in critical condition.

The average age for current COVID-19 patients is 35 years old. More than half of the patients (58%) are men.