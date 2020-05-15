Morocco’s Weather Office Expects Strong Thunderstorms Friday, Saturday

The new forecast is the fifth special orange-level weather notice this week.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Meteorology Directorate (DMN) is expecting more severe weather for May 15-16 in several provinces across Morocco.

DMN said thunderstorms will continue from Friday at 12 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. in the provinces of El Jadida, Sidi, Bennour, El Haouz Azilal, Beni Mellal, Fkih Ben Saleh, Seta, Berrechid, Khenifra, Khouribga, Khemisset, Midelt, Boulemane, Sefrou,Taza, and Taroudant.

Moderate showers will also hit the provinces of Casablanca, Mohammedia, Nouacer, and Safi, the DMN explained.

Several Moroccan provinces experienced rainy and windy weather throughout the week.

Morocco’s weather office has now issued five orange-level special notes to inform citizens of locally thunderstorms and strong gusts of winds within one week.

The rainy and windy weather could be beneficial for Morocco’s agriculture season which is marked by a lack of rainfall.

The rainfall might also help Morocco increase its cereals output.

This week, the National Ports Agency (ANP) announced that Morocco’s cereals imports in 2020 reached a total of 3.5 million tons, as of April 30.

The agency acknowledged that the drought which hit this year’s agricultural season and the state of emergency due to COVID-19 directly affected the flow of cereals imports through commercial ports.