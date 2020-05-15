University in Fez to Offer Virtual Lecture on Academic Research

The Moroccan university has already ventured into supplemental online learning, launching a Masterclass for doctoral students on May 8.

Rabat – The Moroccan Faculty of Literature (FLDM) at the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Fez is organizing an interactive virtual lecture in English about publishing in research journals.

Titled “How to Write and Publish Great Papers in Scholarly Journals: Understanding the Publishing Process,” the initiative aims to clarify the process of research writing and publication for students interested in pursuing a career in academia.

The Vice Dean of Scientific Research and Cooperation at FLDM, Professor Mohammed Moubtassime, will lead the lecture.

The virtual course is set to take place on Thursday, May 21 at 4 p.m via the Zoom video conference platform. Participants are invited to fill out the application form to receive the link to the lecture.

The Moroccan university already adopted supplemental virtual training, launching on May 8 an online Masterclass for doctoral students, titled “Mindful Resources to Build Our Resilience Through Research During Crises.”

The first online course offers support, guidance, and advice to doctoral students. It allows students to share their research, methodologies, challenges, and aspirations through informal, roundtable discussions.

The university’s newest online program will follow the same general theme of academia, supporting students in developing the skills to publish academic research.

Adopting Zoom for the lecture adds to many other educational alternatives that organizers had to adopt due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Use of the American video chat application has become a trend among academics and officials, as an effective way to facilitate remote work and study.

Despite the availability of tools that assist remote learning, such as Zoom, many students around the world need to participate in practical lessons in laboratories. Universities cannot provide these classes due to public health lockdowns.

The University of Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah of Fez is the best in Morocco, according to the Times Higher Education magazine.

The assessment was part of the magazine’s 2020 Emerging Economies University Rankings of 533 universities from 47 developing countries, in which the Moroccan university fell in the 201-205 segment.

Morocco suspended in-person classes at all pedagogical institutions on March 16 to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, and has since launched remote learning platforms and aired courses on television to promote the continuity of education throughout the country.