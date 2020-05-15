COVID-19: Morocco’s House of Councilors Cut $1 Million From 2020 Budget

The government will cut the sum from the upper house’s expenditures for 2020 as part of its urgent measures to address COVID-19 repercussions.

Rabat – Morocco’s House of Councilors (rationalization strategy) decided on Wednesday, May 13 to implement an expenditure rationalization strategy to save approximately MAD 10 million ($1 million) from the budget allocated for its expenditures during the current fiscal year, according to a legislative statement.

The upper house made the decision during a videoconference chaired by the speaker of the House of Councilors, Hakim Benchamach. The virtual meeting aimed to assess Parliament’s newly adopted remote voting system and to examine issues related to the control of government action in addition to the administrative and financial management of the House of Councilors.

Benchamach and the members of the bureau reviewed the remote electronic voting process that was implemented for the first time on Tuesday, May 12, to study and vote on bill 23.20. The bill approves decree-law 2.20.292 of March 23, enacting provisions relating to the state of health emergency and the measures of its declaration.

The House of Councilors also stressed the need to speed up the generalization of electronic voting for all actions of the standing committees and to tackle the various technical difficulties which could hamper the practice in the future.

As part of its follow-up on the impact of the COVID-19, the House of Councilors approved the request of the head of government to hold a joint meeting of the Parliament devoted to the development of sanitary containment management beyond May 20.

The Moroccan government is set to present its plan to the public regarding the state of emergency on Monday. The plan will either contain measures to extend the state of health emergency, or to prepare for the gradual deconfinement set to begin May 20.

Officials have indicated that deconfinement is likely to occur only if Morocco’s daily reported COVID-19 cases remain stable, without the emergence of new hotspots.