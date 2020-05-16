Morocco Records 29 New COVID-19 Cases, 75 New Recoveries

Morocco's recovery rate continues to increase and currently stands at 52%.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 6,681 as of 10 a.m. May 16.

The ministry announced 75 more recoveries, bringing Morocco’s recovery rate to 52%. The figure exceeds the global recovery rate of 38.1%.

The ministry also reported two new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll stands at 192 and the fatality rate remains 2.9%.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 28.38% of the country’s total cases and 18.58% respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.19%) and Fez-Meknes (14.04%) regions have similarly high numbers, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.92%), Draa-Tafilalet (8.76%) and Oriental regions (2.65%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.63%), Souss-Massa (1.12%), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.64%) continue to show none or very few new cases in their daily case count.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.03%) have not recorded any new cases since early April and now have no active COVID-19 cases.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories performed 84,095 COVID-19 tests on suspected cases, including 77,414 that came back negative.