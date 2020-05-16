Baccalaureate Students Can Apply for Identity Cards Starting May 18

Baccalaureate exams, the most important tests for high school students, are set to take place in July and September.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) is set to launch an exceptional campaign allowing students who will take baccalaureate exams to obtain electronic national identity cards (CINE).

The campaign, set to begin on May 18, aims to provide students with CINEs, a prerequisite for baccalaureate examinees, amid Morocco’s state of emergency and nationwide lockdown.

DGSN mobilized all of its identity data recording centers across the country, making both human resources and logistical and technical tools available, a statement issued on May 16 said.

The organization also gave directives to police districts and local authorities to facilitate the process of granting the necessary documents to apply for a CINE, such as certificates of residency.

Aware of the COVID-19 threat, Moroccan police will ensure that the exceptional operation takes place in accordance with the necessary safety requirements and social distancing rules, in order guarantee the safety of both students and police officers, the statement added.

On March 17, three days before Morocco entered a state of emergency, DGSN announced the closure of all identity data recording centers as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. The move meant suspending the creation and renewal operations of several identity documents, including CINEs and residence permits.

The decision to organize an exceptional campaign for the benefit of baccalaureate students comes after the Ministry of Education announced a date for the examinations.

On May 12, Minister of Education Said Amzazi announced the cancellation of all final exams for the 2019-2020 school year, except baccalaureate exams.

The national baccalaureate exams are set to take place in July, while the regional exams are scheduled for September.

The education ministry will take exceptional preventive measures to ensure the safety of all students and teachers during exam periods.