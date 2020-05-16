Moroccan Hakim Ziyech Claims 3rd Consecutive ‘Player of the Year’ Title

Amsterdam’s Ajax football team celebrated the Dutch-born Moroccan player with a film replaying his career since 2016, referring to Ziyech as the “Wizard of AMS.”

Rabat – One of Europe’s largest football clubs, AFC Ajax, voted Moroccan football player Hakim Ziyech best player of the Amsterdam team for the third consecutive year.

The Dutch football club announced Ziyech’s awarded title on May 14 via the Ajax website, referring to him as the “Wizard of AMS.”

As tribute to the 27-year-old midfielder who has been with Ajax since 2016, the league invited Ziyech to review and react to memorable moments throughout his career with the team. A 40-minute documentary captured the player’s challenges and triumphs over the years.

Ziyech recounted victories against Real Madrid and the difficulty of watching his friend and teammate Abdelhak Nouri suffer a severe heart attack during a preseason match in 2017.

“Feeling like a child when you see a ball, that will always remain,” Ziyech said in the video as he discussed his passion for the game.

The prestigious club acknowledged the player’s success, noting his impressive top ranking for goal assists among the European domestic leagues. Many sport experts consider Ziyech one of the best football players of his time.

In February, Ziyech signed a five-year contract to join Chelsea in the coming season. The €45 million deal with the London Club positions the Dutch-born Moroccan among the most expensive players in the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team was unable to organize an in-person celebration and farewell to the soon-to-be former Ajax player. Instead, Ziyech watched in tears as his teammates and mother contributed to the film with messages of gratitude and warm wishes for his upcoming career in London.