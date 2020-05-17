Morocco Reports 158 New COVID-19 Recoveries, 57 Cases

The number of new cases has been in decline in recent days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 57 new cases of COVID-19. With the new cases, the total number of people who contracted the virus has reached 6,681 as of 10 a.m. on May 17.

The ministry confirmed 158 more recoveries, bringing the total to 3,645.

The ministry did not report any new fatalities. The country’s death toll stands at 192

Morocco’s current recovery rate is 51.7%, while the fatality rate is 2.8%.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 28.96% and 18.56% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.02%, followed by the Fez-Meknes (13.48%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.81%), Draa-Tafilalet (2.65%), and Oriental regions (8.65%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.65% of the country’s total cases, Souss-Massa has 1.13%, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 0.63%. The three regions continue to show little variation in their daily case counts.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.03%) have not reported any new cases since early April.

Approximately 82,250 suspected cases tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 on March 2.