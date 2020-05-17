5 Moroccans Win Prizes in Abu Dhabi Quran Recital Contest

Three Moroccan women and two Moroccan men received awards for their Quran recitals during a virtual ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

Asmae Habchaoui is a PR & Media professional with a Masters in Management & Finance.

Rabat – Five Moroccans won awards in the sixth “Inhabitation of the Holy Quran and its Sciences” in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 16.

In the contest’s Quran psalmody category, nearly all of the prizewinners were Moroccan.

The Moroccan Fatima-Zahrae Mrabet won the first prize in the women’s “All Nationalities” category, and her compatriots Kaoutar Zribi and Chaimae Lchab ranked second and third, respectively.

Moroccan men also demonstrated strong talent with two wins in the same category.



Anas Mhamdi ranked first in the men’s “All Nationalities” category and Abdellah Bela ranked third behind the Yemeni Majd Ghamdan Abdeslam.

Readers representing the UAE, Yemen, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Jordan were all present in the global competition.

The Quran psalmody competition has one section devoted to Emirati nationals and another open to all nationalities.

Moroccans have previously earned multiple wins in the Abu Dhabi competition. Three Moroccan women won prizes in 2019 during the fifth installment of the world’s biggest web-based Quran reciting competition.