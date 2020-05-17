Morocco Wins 3 Medals at AiSG International Innovation Competition

Moroccan innovators took home a gold, silver, and bronze medal for their inventions which were judged and showcased alongside innovators from 19 other countries.

Rabat – Morocco claimed three medals at Asianinvent (AiSG), Singapore’s international innovation competition welcoming participants from 20 different countries in an online innovation competition, showcase, and exchange.

Moroccan innovators won a gold, silver, and bronze medal for three separate inventions, and the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences (EMSI) successfully represented the country in the AiSG competition.

One Moroccan invention, the “Micro Hydro-Aeolian Production for a Position Energy Building,” won a gold medal for its creative two-type wind turbine system, which provides electrical energy at motorways or other roads.

“A Smart Micro-Wind System for an Auxiliary Electrical Energy Production” earned a silver medal. The micro-wind system providing an auxiliary source of positive electrical energy in buildings through hydraulic or wind energy.

“An Intelligent, Efficient, and Digital Hospital Management Ecosystem” took home a bronze medal for crafting a secure digital medical system, which aims to ensure proper follow-up with medical patients and efficiently archive medical reports for healthcare workers.

AiSG executed the competition online, showcasing a total of 107 participants from around the world. The organization had originally received 228 entries, however, many withdrew their participation in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Of the total participants, 43 earned gold medals, 40 received silver, and 24 took home bronze. According to Asianinvent’s website, projects and participants were judged based upon their innovation and concept, marketability and aesthetic, performance, practicality, and presentation.

The Lifelong Learning Institute and Citizen Innovation hosts the event under the banner “innovating for a shared future,” and AiSG is accredited by the European Academy of Sciences.

The jury of seven panelists included the president of Moroccan invention company OFEED Majid El Bouazzaoui. The week-long judging period concluded on May 14.

“We hope that this event will give a boost to the inventors to keep on pushing their ideas and get their solutions to wider adoption,” said AiSG in their winners announcement publication.