Morocco Sends Mobile Labs for COVID-19 Testing Into Rural Areas

Approximately 87,665 suspected cases have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has started providing mobile laboratories that perform COVID-19 tests for the country’s remote areas.

An advisor to the Minister of Health, Hafid Zahri, shared the first operation of the mobile campaign on Saturday, May 16, on Twitter.

#المغرب

اليوم السبت: تجهيز مختبر متنقل من قبل المعهد الوطني للصحة خاص ب #كوفيد_19 سينضاف لباقي المختبرات عبر ربوع المملكة لتعزيز العرض الصحي ببلادنا..

أول التجارب ستبدأ مساء اليوم…#فيروس_كورونا_المستجد pic.twitter.com/eyhwjOISmf — hafid ezzahri حفيظ الزهري (@EzzahriHafid) May 16, 2020

The National Institute of Hygiene (INH) in Rabat mobilized the first unit, with the supervision of technicians and nurses.

The mobile screening laboratories will add to the other laboratories, in order to enrich health capacities for the fight against COVID-19, by conducting the maximum of tests.

Approximately 87,665 suspected cases have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19. Morocco has ramped up testing, performing more than 2,000 tests per day since May 1.

On Sunday, Mary 17, the health ministry conducted 4,953 tests, a record number of tests in one day.

Today may prove to be another record in testing figures. Health authorities conducted 4,638 tests as of 10 a.m. since the latest update on Sunday, and only 1.3% came back positive.

The Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and the Pasteur Institute of Morocco (IPM) recently signed an agreement to improve Morocco’s capacity for virology research.

The agreement is set to include a new medical virology center for highly pathogenic germs that the IPM will use to develop new diagnostic techniques.

The agreement also promises the creation of a laboratory to facilitate in-house work on virology research at UM6P.

The Pasteur Institute in Casablanca has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19.

Today Morocco recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus to reached 6,930 as of 10 a.m. on May 18.